Passengers reported that a United Nigeria Airline flight, NUA 0504, on a trip from Lagos to Abuja completely missed its destination

The cabin crew made an announcement that created confusion among the Abuja-bound passengers

United Nigeria Airline reacted to the development but said the diversion was deliberate, and it was due to poor weather

Ikeja, Lagos state - A United Nigeria Airline flying from Lagos state to Abuja was reported to have landed at the wrong destination.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, the Kano state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, said he was among the passengers. Dawisu is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally of Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman.

The Kano politician said the plane which was destined for Abuja landed in Asaba, Delta state.

He tweeted via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 26, with an accompanying picture:

"Nigeria my country. We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we've arrived Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given wrong flight plan from Lagos."

Similarly, another passenger, @AugustineMacky, shared a short video of the scene inside the plane.

He wrote:

"We legit got scared."

He added:

"The funniest evening for me in a while.

"I actually became worried when the pilot failed to offer a tangible explanation for the error."

Meanwhile, Yakasai made a tweet around 6:07 PM to say that they had arrived in Abuja.

Airline speaks

Meanwhile, the airline at the centre of attention, United Nigeria, released a statement and said it was a case of "temporary diversion of flight" to Asaba.

The airline's statement was shared by broadcaster, Rotus Oddiri, via his verified X handle.

The statement said the cabin crew made a wrong announcement, which confused the passengers.

Read the full statement below:

