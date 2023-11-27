Poor weather has been blamed for landing a United Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, in Asaba instead of Abuja

It was gathered that the flight that took off from the Lagos Airport experienced a weather issue and was immediately diverted to the Delta state capital for safety

The statement released by the airline revealed that the pilot and his entire crew were aware of the diversion plan

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - United Nigeria Airlines has issued a statement over one of its flights bound for Abuja from Lagos that mistakenly landed in Asaba, the capital of Delta state, on Saturday, November 25.

It was gathered that passengers only became aware of the error when the cabin crew announced their arrival in Abuja.

United Nigeria Airlines released a statement to confirm what transpired. Photo Credit: @flyunitedng and @dawisu

Source: Twitter

One of those passengers included the Kano state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu.

Dawisu, now a strong ally of Abdullahi Ganduje, reacted to the incident via his social media handle.

He wrote:

"Nigeria my country. We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we've arrived Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given wrong flight plan from Lagos."

After spending about half an hour on the tarmac, the plane was redirected to Abuja.

The pilot attributed the mishap to an “honest mistake” caused by a mix-up in the flight plan.

United Airline reacts

However, United Nigeria Airlines later defended the incident, claiming that the flight was diverted to Asaba due to adverse weather conditions.

The airline spokesperson, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, asserted that the pilot was adequately briefed about the diversion and highlighted that the confusion among passengers arose from a “wrong announcement” made by the cabin crew upon safely landing in Asaba.

The statement reads:

“A united Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos enroute Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

“At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed. However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba creating confusion among the passengers.”

Private jet conveying Tinubu’s minister, other govt officials crash-lands in Ibadan

Earlier in November, Legit.ng, reported that the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, was involved in an aircraft accident.

It was gathered that a private jet conveying Adelabu and other government officials crash-landed near Oyo Airport.

The chartered aircraft, a Flint Short Aero HS 125, was reported to have forced an emergency landing on Friday night.

Source: Legit.ng