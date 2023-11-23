Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state has implemented a financial lockdown in the state

Kogi state, Lokoja - In a surprising move, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Thursday, November 23, directed the freezing of all the state and local governments’ accounts with immediate effect.

The commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, confirmed the order through a statement issued and signed on Thursday, in Lokoja, the state capital, The Nation reported.

According to the statement, "No imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from government account henceforth," Vanguard report added.

The statement reads:

“Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith.

”All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 22nd November 2003.”

The Punch reported that the decision may be connected with the governor’s concerns regarding the performances of some members of his cabinet.

