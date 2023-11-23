Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have drummed support for the Nigerian judiciary despite court judgment upturning the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state.

In a joint press conference led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi on Thursday, November 5, it was announced that the decision was made shortly after a meeting between PDP governors.

The PDP governors said they are confident in the judiciary to give favourable judgment. Photo Credit: Imran Muhammad

Source: Twitter

Bala said:

"The PDP governors forum held a meeting under my leadership. The meeting deliberated on issues of various interest and concern to the forum.

"The meeting reviewed the recent judgment of the court of appeal concerning governors of various states.

"The forum once again reiterates our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice. We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we (PDP) recorded temporary setbacks in Zamfara and Plateau State."

According to Governor Bala, the meeting also reviewed the off-cycle polls in Kogi and Imo state, where cases of electoral fraud were recorded.

According to the Bauchi state governor, the forum urged the federal government to review the nation's revenue allocation formula.

Present at the press briefing are Governor Umo Uno of Akwa Ibom, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and other top PDP stalwarts.

Source: Legit.ng