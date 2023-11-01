Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A Rivers High Court in Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre local government area (LGA) of the state has issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and Speaker, Martin Amaewhule from impeaching the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following a suit filed against the defendants.

Court stops Rivers Assembly from sacking Fubara

Whyte directed that parties should maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to November 14, 2023, for motion on notice. A Channels Television report noted this development on Wednesday, November 1.

The Punch also reported on the update.

The court's order reads:

“It is hereby ordered that the parties in the case maintain status quo in the case by the applicant as the Governor of Rivers State pending the application of the motion on notice.

“The case is hereby adjourned to the 14th of November, 2023 for the argument of the motion on notice.”

