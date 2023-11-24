A new report has made a strong but shocking revelation about the Nigerian government's funds used in the purchase of arms

The Nigerian government allocates N231.27 billion for arms purchase over four years, but security agencies face challenges in addressing rising threats

Security chiefs have so far defended the fund, citing the need for substantial resources to combat evolving security challenges in the country

In what could be perceived as a shocking revelation, the federal government of Nigeria disbursed N231.27 billion to purchase arms and ammunition for security agencies and officers in four years.

Despite the huge amount spent by Buhari's govt to purchase weapons, insecurity was on the rise and still is. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Breakdown of funds used in the purchase of arms under Buhari's FG

The findings conducted by The Punch showed further that despite the huge amount spent so far under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, security agencies have maintained that the budgeted amount cannot sufficiently avert numerous security challenges in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, appearing before the House of Representatives alongside other security chiefs justified the huge budget for arms purchases.

Musa disclosed that because Nigeria is not a manufacturer of military hardware, arms were purchased in dollars, which made the huge budget insignificant, considering the value of the naira.

He said:

“For example, during the last regime, about $1bn was set aside for defence procurements. Out of that amount, over $600m was for the procurement of the aircraft. So the whole money had gone.”

An analysis of the Ministry of Defence budget

However, the breakdown of the budgets of the Ministry of Defence and 8 other armed forces between 2020 and 2022, showed that the government allotted N11,72 billion, N10,78 billion and N9,64 billion respectively.

The report further revealed that N47.02 billion was disbursed for the procurement of arms and ammunition in 2023 while the recently passed supplementary budget of N184,25 billion, making a total of N231,27 billion.

Tinubu's govt begins procurement Act review

This revelation unfolds as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government commenced a review of the 2007 Public Procurement Act, with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), leading the committee responsible for the review.

