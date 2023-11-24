Nigeria's police divisions face a critical shortage of patrol vehicles, hindering crime-fighting efforts

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, underscores the challenges posed by inadequate funding and patrol vehicles and noted that N245 billion will address the issue

Egbetokun, however, called for the the need for increased funding and resources for the Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has laid to bare, the stark reality that some police divisions face in the discharge of their duties.

Egbetokun has explained the need for N245 billion for the purchase of patrol vans under Tinubu's govt. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police demand N245 billion from Tinubu's govt, gives reason

Egbetokun, who appeared on Tuesday, November 21, before the House of Representatives, noted that the force lack operational patrol vehicles, which has resulted to the struggle for the police in Nigeria, to maintain security.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Punch, the police IG said each of the 1,537 divisional police headquarters across the country needs at least four patrol vehicles.

Egbetokun maintained that the shortage of patrol vehicles, coupled with inadequate manpower, has created a challenging environment for law enforcement agencies operating across the country.

The estimated cost of acquiring the needed patrol vehicles underscores the significant financial investment required to enhance the Nigeria Police Force's operational capabilities un der President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Explaining the police need of N245 billion to address patrol vans shortage, the IG further emphasized that no agency can effectively perform its duties with limited resources, calling for sustained efforts to improve funding for the police.

Lawmakers blow hot as service chiefs shun Reps sectoral debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Service Chiefs failed to appear in person for the Sectoral debate billed to commence at the House of Representatives on Thursday, November 16.

the event, which was to improve the lower chamber’s constitutional oversight of the executive arm of government was postponed because the service chiefs sent representatives.

The decision of the service chiefs infuriated the lawmakers who arrived at the chambers in the early hours of the day.

Full list of Tinubu's new Service Chiefs, IGP, and others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the retirement of the service chiefs with immediate effect and approved the appointment of a new set of service chiefs on Monday, June 19.

Here are the names, and portfolios of the new service chiefs, IGP, and others.

Source: Legit.ng