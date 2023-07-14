The Ekiti State chief judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, has survived death from the section of the state's high court complex that collapsed

Adeyeye, who was severely injured, was reported to have been moved to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention

It was learnt that no life was lost in the incident, but workers on the premises were the ones that rescued the chief judge from the rubble

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, the chief judge of Ekiti State, escaped death on Wednesday, July 12, when part of the state high court complex collapsed in his office.

According to Daily Trust, the chief judge has been moved to an undisclosed hospital in the state where he was reported to be receiving medical attention.

How Ekiti high court collapse nearly kills the chief judge

It was gathered that the incident happened when Adeyeye was preparing to close for the day. He was still in his chamber when the building reportedly collapsed.

The cause of the incident could be traced to the structural deficit worsened by the torrential rainfall.

No life was lost in the incident, but the state's chief judge suffered a severe injury when the office section collapsed on him.

Workers around the facility were able to rescue the judge from the rubble after making severe efforts.

Details of Ekiti chief judge health remains sketchy

Journalists who visited the registrar's office to gather more information about the incident were asked to return later.

The development was a sad one, and the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has barely spent a year in office.

Oyebanji was sworn-in as governor of Ekiti State in October 2022, following the end of the second term tenure of former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

