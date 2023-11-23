Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, met with the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq

The meeting was to resolve the industrial impasse occasioned by the non-implementation of financial autonomy for State legislatures

Ogundoyin applauded the effort of Governor AbdulRasaq and promised to engage all stakeholders towards for better service delivery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ibadan, Oyo state - Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, has commended the effort of the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, towards achieving financial autonomy for State legislatures in Nigeria.

Ogundoyin said the positive stance of the AbdulRasaq-led NGF in implementing financial autonomy for state lawmakers is a sign that something is about to happen.

Oyo Speaker commends NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRasaq, on his stand for financial autonomy for lawmakers Photo Credit: @Adebo_ogund

Source: Twitter

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Adebo_ogund, after meeting with Governor AbdulRasaq.

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of the State legislature of Nigeria said:

“It is noteworthy for me to acknowledge and appreciate the high level of understanding exhibited by the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF led by its Chairman, the Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, AbdulRahman “AbdulRasaq in resolving the industrial impasse occasioned by the non-implementation of financial autonomy for State legislatures in Nigeria.

"The positive stance and the promise of the NGF in implementing financial autonomy for State legislatures and State Judiciary is a good omen of better days ahead for the State legislature in Nigeria.”

Ogundoyin promised to engage stakeholders in State Judiciary across the country for better service delivery.

“I will continue to engage all stakeholders towards repositioning the Conference and the State legislature in the Country for better service delivery.”

Work resumes at state assemblies

The Oyo Speaker also announced that the state assembly took the third reading of the 2023 Supplementary Budget after about 3weeks of national strike embarked upon by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

List of 24 states that shun financial autonomy for the judiciary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite signing a Memorandum of Action on autonomy for state legislature and Judiciary, most of the 36 governors have not encouraged the enactment of legislation to back it up.

Only 12 states have passed the appropriate law for autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

Out of the 12 states, eight did so in the North and four others in the South.

Source: Legit.ng