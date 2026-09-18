Tunde Kelani has opened up about his first encounter with Olu Jacobs in London in 1978 and the lasting impression the veteran actor made on him

Kelani revealed that Jacobs agreed to lead his student film at the London Film School without requesting a fee

The filmmaker also reflected on Jacobs’ decision to leave a flourishing career abroad and return to Nigeria

Tunde Kelani has shared a touching memory of his first encounter with late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, offering a glimpse into the generosity behind the screen legend’s celebrated career.

The veteran actor's death was announced on Wednesday, September 16.

The filmmaker recalled meeting Jacobs in London in 1978 while he and fellow Nigerian students at the London Film School were working on their graduation project.

He made the tribute in a post on X on Thursday, September 17.

Tunde Kelani opens up about his first encounter with Olu Jacobs in London in 1978. Photos: Tunde Kelani/Olu Jacobs.

Source: Instagram

A meeting Kelani never forgot

The students were adapting Amadu Maddy’s novel, No Past, No Present, No Future, into a diploma film titled Trying Times when they crossed paths with Jacobs.

According to Kelani, Jacobs agreed to lead the production without charging a fee.

His only condition? He should be provided with food throughout the three-day shoot.

For the young filmmakers, the experience became something much bigger.

Kelani later worked with Jacobs on Twins of the Rainforest and recalled capturing his performance on 16mm film.

He also highlighted the late actor's decision to leave an established career in Britain and return to Nigeria, where he embraced the developing Nollywood industry.

Kelani described him as a “founding patriarch” of modern Nigerian screen performance, saying his legacy went far beyond awards.

Read Tunde Kelani's tribute to Olu Jacobs posted on X here:

Reactions trail Tunde Kelani's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@DoyinDr:

"Rest in Peace Sir. Thank you Baba TK for this treasure."

@iamsamokiki shared:

"What a great tribute to the great son of the rock! Sùn re o...A legend forever."

@AdioOlarewaju stated:

"Unforgettable memories recall May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace"

Tunde Kelani reflects on Olu Jacobs’ decision to leave a flourishing career abroad and return to Nigeria. Photo: Tunde Kelani.

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva marks husband's 82nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of Olu Jacobs on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which is a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health.

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wish him well on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng