The security chiefs and IGP have finally honoured the invitation of the lawmakers by appearing at the House of Representatives

The senior military officers had earlier shunned the invitation to attend the House of Reps Sectoral debate

However, on Tuesday, November 21, the security chiefs showed up at the Red Chamber in compliance with the lawmaker directive

FCT, Abuja - The security chiefs - Christopher Musa (chief of defence staff), Taoreed Lagbaja (chief of army staff), Emmanuel Ogalla (chief of naval staff), Hassan Abubakar (chief of air staff), and Kayode Egbetokun (inspector-general of police) are currently at the house of representatives.

The lawmakers had invited the service chiefs to brief them on the security situation in the country, TheCable reported.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas said the service chiefs have assured him they would avoid touching on sensitive security issues during the debate.

Abbas stated this after a lawmaker from Borno, Ahmed Jaha, moved a motion that the debate be done under executive session because it may be dangerous to discuss security issues in public.

According to Abbas, the debate will be in two parts — an open session and a closed, executive session.

It was gathered that Lagbaja was the first among the chiefs to speak.

Lawmakers blow hot as service chiefs shun Reps sectoral debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Service Chiefs failed to appear in person for the Sectoral debate billed to commence at the House of Representatives on Thursday, November 16.

the event, which was to improve the lower chamber’s constitutional oversight of the executive arm of government was postponed because the service chiefs sent representatives.

The decision of the service chiefs infuriated the lawmakers who arrived at the chambers in the early hours of the day.

Full list of Tinubu's new Service Chiefs, IGP, and others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the retirement of the service chiefs with immediate effect and approved the appointment of a new set of service chiefs on Monday, June 19.

Here are the names, and portfolios of the new service chiefs, IGP, and others.

House of Reps confirm appointment of Tinubu's service chiefs

On Wednesday, July 19, the House of Representatives confirmed the appointments of military service chiefs.

This was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a report by the House Ad hoc Committee on Defence presented by the Chairman, Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos State) at plenary.

