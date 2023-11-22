President Bola Tinubu has said his name deserved to be in the Guinness Book of Records over his economic reforms as the governor of Lagos state, which later earned him the position he is today, Nigerian president.

The President made the remark at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum, adding that he would work to ensure that his name made it in the Guinness Book of Records even if he was not given the accolade he deserved.

In a video shared on YouTube by TVC, the former governor of Lagos state posited that Nigerians voted for him in the 2023 presidential election because of his track record of reform in Lagos and that he had started the same as Nigerian president from day one he resumed the office.

Source: Legit.ng