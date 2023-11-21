Nasarawa state is experiencing tight security in different locations ahead of the appellate court judgement

Governor Abdullahi Sule had appealed the nullification of his election by the Nasarawa election tribunal

The police in collaboration with other security agencies had deployed personnel to strategic areas to prevent a breakdown of law and order

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The police have beefed up security measures across all the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa state ahead of the appeal court judgement between Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr David Ombugadu

Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Shettima Muhammad, disclosed that the police in collaboration with other security agencies had deployed personnel to strategic areas to prevent a breakdown of law and order, Tribune reported.

Muhammad stated this during a press briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

The police boss added that security operatives had been placed on red alert to respond to any activity and actions capable of fomenting trouble.

As reported by The Punch, Muhammad urged political leaders to caution their supporters to maintain peace before and after the appellate court judgement.

“The state police command in collaboration with the military and other security agencies have made security arrangements to ensure law and order before, during, and after the appeal court judgment.

“Security personnel have been adequately deployed to strategic locations in the state to maintain peace. I hereby call on leaders of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may trigger political tension or engage in mass action that may be seen as preparation for violent procession.

