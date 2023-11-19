The Court of Appeal is set to deliver its verdict on the Plateau state governorship election on Sunday, November 19

The city of Jos is experiencing tight security in different locations ahead of the appellate court judgement

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has filed an appeal challenging Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory

Plateau state, Jos - Security operatives are stationed at different locations in Jos, Plateau state capital, ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement on the governorship election.

As reported by The Punch, armed soldiers cordoned off different locations including the Court of Appeal complex located along the ever-busy Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos.

Tight security ahead of as Appeal Court judgment challenging Plateau Governor Mutfwang's victory

It was gathered that the soldiers positioned their armoured tanks in front of the appellate court complex.

The Court of Appeal is scheduled to deliver its verdict on the Plateau State governorship election today, Sunday, November 19.

The Spokesman for the Military Taskforce, Captain Oya James, explained that the tight security was to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“You know about the tension in the town due to the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal. So, there is little tension in town as the governorship election petitions will also be delivered on Sunday. And you know we have worked tirelessly to restore peace on the Plateau. So, in a situation like this, although the police being their primary responsibility is deployed, our people are only there to monitor the situation so that we don’t go back to where we are coming from and to avoid a breakdown of law and order.”

Appeal Court reserves judgement In Plateau election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, reserved judgment in the appeal against the victory of the Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

On Saturday, November 11, in a unanimous decision, the three-member panel of justices reserved the judgement after listening to the lawyers' arguments in the matter.

Shehu Sani advises Appeal Court not to sack Kano, Plateau governors

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, explained why the Court of Appeal should not sack Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Governor Mutfwang.

Sani said the appellate court should save the multi-party democracy that Nigeria currently practice.

He urged the court not to upturn the wishes of the people of both states.

