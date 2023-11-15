Agitations to sack Nuhu Ribadu as the national security adviser have erupted over the recent comment

At a public event, the ex-Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss allegedly criticised the immediate past administration

He stated that the current administration inherited a bankrupt treasury, hence the reason for Nigeria's economic crisis

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been advised to sack his national security adviser and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

This call was made in an opinion piece authored by an Abuja-based writer, Abbah Modibo, on Wednesday, November 15.

NSA Nuhu Ribadu recently said security had improved drastically since the inception of the new administration. Photo Credit: Arewa Business Hub

As contained in the piece obtained by Legit.ng, Modibo stated Ribadu was unfit to manage and handle a sensitive position like the NSA.

He based his reason on Ribadu's comment that President Tinubu inherited a bankrupt treasury allegedly looted by the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Ribadu was quoted saying:

“We have inherited a very difficult country, a bankrupt country to the extent that we are paying back what was taken. It is serious.

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements including that of the armed forces.”

Why Tinubu must sack Ribadu - Modibbo

In reaction to Ribadu's comment, Modibbo said:

"If there is any further proof of Nuhu Ribadu's shallowness and emptiness, his recent reckless and irresponsible allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari have put paid to that.

"Nuhu Ribadu is simply not a fit and proper person to occupy the office of National Security Adviser, and he should be fired immediately before he puts the nation in real peril."

Modibbo also noted that Ribadu's comment further hands opposition parties the weapon they need to recover from their internal crisis.

He said the statement has also destroyed "the valiant efforts of the Chairman of the APC to mend the party.

He urged President Tinubu to remedy the situation and immediately sanction the sack of Ribadu as his NSA.

