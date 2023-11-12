The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo, Senator Athan Achonu, has rejected the outcome of Saturday's election, announcing his intention to pursue legal action.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, November 12, at his residence in Umulomo, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, Achonu claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, including vote buying and physical attacks on LP agents, warranting its cancellation.

Labour Party guber candidate in Imo state, Athan Achonu, said he would file a legal action against INEC. Photo Credit: Athan Achonu

Electoral fraud mars Imo guber poll - Achonu

He asserted that voting in several locations lacked BVAS accreditation, contrary to INEC's pre-election assurances.

Achonu also accused security personnel of compromise, citing instances like a police officer allegedly beaten by voters while attempting to snatch a ballot box.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“Recorded evidences abound, such as that of a police officer who was beaten by voters for attempting to snatch a ballot box.”

Despite the challenges, he praised LP supporters for their resilience and assured them of justice through the courts.

Achonu said:

“And to you, my supporters, thank you for your doggedness and steadfastness, you fought hard, and I am proud of you all.

“I have not lost hope in the judiciary; there are so many men of integrity therein, and we shall reclaim our mandate.”

Imo guber polls: Achonu fumes over attack on LP chairman

Achonu also condemned the assault and detention of the LP Chairman in Imo, Mr Callistus Ihejiagwa, at the state collation centre, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

“My party chairman was beaten up at the collation centre, as it is evident in a widely circulated video.

“And instead of arresting those who beat him, the police arrested and detained him.

“Let’s save the drift into anarchy, let’s save our country and her democracy."

