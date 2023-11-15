Plateau: As Anxiety Builds Ahead Appeal Court’s Judgement, Cleric Sends Strong Warning Message Gov
- Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the APC in Plateau state is determined to unseat Governor Caleb Mutfwang
- The cleric's comment comes as the Court of Appeal is expected to deliver judgement on the Plateau state's gubernatorial election dispute before the end of the week
- Already, the appellate court has reserved judgement in the appeal by the APC governorship candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, challenging Mutfwang's electoral victory
Jos, Plateau state - The spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Wednesday, November 15, said the dispute over the 2023 Plateau state governorship election is complicated.
Primate Ayodele said Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang "needs prayers" if he hopes to avoid being sacked by the Appeal Court.
Plateau: 'Disputed governorship election is very serious'
The cleric asked Mutfwang to "seek the face of God", adding that the chances of the governor evading removal "is very slim".
According to Primate Ayodele, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to unseat the incumbent Plateau governor, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Primate Ayodele said in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:
“Plateau's disputed governorship election is a very serious thing o (sic). The governor still needs prayers, seek the face of God, so that he would not face thunder. He can survive this if he seeks the face of God. But for him to survive is very slim. However, God can help him.
“Now, he should pray very well, otherwise, APC are totally ready to remove him. He must work very well for this not to happen.”
Anxiety in Plateau ahead Appeal Court judgement
With the Court of Appeal expected to deliver judgement on Plateau state's gubernatorial election dispute before the end of the week, residents and political gladiators are gearing up for what the outcome will be.
While the tribunal had upheld the election of Governor Mutfwang, the sacking of four PDP lawmakers by the appellate court heightened tension in the state over whether or not the governor would survive.
Appeal Court reserves judgement in Mutfwang’s election
On Saturday, November 11, the Court of Appeal, Abuja, reserved judgement in the appeal by the governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau state, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe challenging the victory of Mutfwang.
The Appeal Court reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to the parties.
