The present government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to address the economic hardship being faced by many Nigerians, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned

Primate Ayodele predicted that inflation will rise by December 2023, and the pains of the masses "will become unbearable"

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu took over one of Africa's most richly endowed countries that struggles with basic governance, security, and growth issues

FCT, Abuja - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that the current government, headed by President Bola Tinubu will experience "a lot of challenges".

Primate Ayodele, in a recent post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, projected that some decisions of the Tinubu administration "would cause confusion".

Primate Ayodele asks Nigerians to pray for Tinubu's government. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The cleric stated that the cost of living would become higher by December.

It would be recalled that Nigeria's annual inflation rose in September to its highest level in about two decades at 26.72%, amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis in Africa's largest economy.

The September inflation rate rose for a ninth straight month from August's 25.8%, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in October, with millions of Nigerians struggling due to the impact of President Tinubu's reforms.

The INIR church leader said:

"There are a lot of challenges ahead of this government. And there are things they would be doing that would cause confusion. And we don’t need confusion, the government needs stability.

"Things are going to be expensive next month. Cost of living, standard of living, high increase in transportation, fuel, diesel, and gas, is going to be very unstable.

“All of these, the government needs prayers. That is my candid advice as directed by God.

“I’m seeing darkness hovering around the government.”

'Nigeria to switch to one-party system': Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele prophesied that Nigeria would switch to a one-party system after President Tinubu's first term in office.

According to Primate Ayodele, his revelation "is a divine message received by the Lord this morning".

Akiode expresses hope in Tinubu's govt

Legit.ng also reported that another cleric, Prophet Olusegun Akiode, said God "has placed the master key" into the hands of President Tinubu.

Prophet Akiode declared that Nigeria will experience economic transformation under Tinubu.

Akiode expressed his firm belief that divine guidance would enable the president to change the fortunes of Nigeria.

