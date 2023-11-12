Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Owerri, Imo state - Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's former aide, has thrown jibe at the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, after Governor Hope Uzodimma was declared winner of the Imo governorship election.

Omokri said after all the drama Ajaero-led NLC created in Imo state days before the election Uzodimma was still re-elected as governor.

Political critic and public affairs commentator alleged that all the moves Ajaero made were to help Labour Party (LP) candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, win the Saturday, November 11 election.

“After all that 'sifia pains' drama from Joe Ajaero to help the Labour Party candidate, Hope Uzodinma still won. This life no balance!”

Uzodimma, wife and well-wishers dance to celebrate re-election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma his wife, Chioma and well-wishers danced and celebrated the re-election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.

In a 32-second video, Uzodimma was seen dancing with his wife while his supporters joined as they drank and celebrated.

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of 2023 Imo governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti in Ekiti state.

Uzodimma secured victory after being declared winner in all 27 local government areas in the state.

