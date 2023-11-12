As the collation of results from the November 11, 2023 governorship election continues in Kogi State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to invalidate the election results from Kogi Central.

In a formal petition presented to the State Returning Officer by the SDP representative, David Edibo, the party expressed dissatisfaction with the election outcomes in the five local government areas within the senatorial district.

The petition brought to INEC by the SDP is seeking the annulment of the election in 5 local government areas. Photo Credit: Murtala Ajaka/Usman Ododo

Source: Twitter

Notably, Governor Yahaya Bello and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Usman Adodo hail from Kogi Central, Channels TV reported.

Meanwhile, the representative of the ruling party, Idris King, dismissed the opposition's petition.

With the collation of results reaching its penultimate stages, key contenders in the election include Murtala Ajaka (SDP), Leke Abejide (African Democratic Party), Dino Melaye (Peoples Democratic Party), and Usman Ododo (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng