Governor Hope Uzodinma emerged victorious in the Imo governorship election by securing victories in all 27 local government areas of the state.

The APC candidate, Mr Uzodinma, was declared the winner in each of the local governments during the announcement at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma was reported to have won in all the 27 LGAs in Imo state. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

As reported by Premium Times, INEC took a brief break for the final collation process before officially declaring the incumbent governor as the election winner.

The electoral commission revealed that the state had 2,419,922 registered voters, with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected for the poll.

In the Saturday election, Governor Uzodinma faced competition from 17 other candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

LP, PDP calls for cancellation of election

However, the leading contenders from the PDP and LP raised allegations of fraud and demanded the complete annulment of the election.

Tony Nwulu, the LP's deputy governorship candidate, said:

“We have all the records. We are putting Nigerians on notice that there was no election in Imo State on Saturday.

“The position of our party and my principal, Senator Athan Achonu, who is the governorship candidate of the party is that this sham called election be cancelled.”

Samuel Anyanwu, the governorship candidate of the PDP, echoed these sentiments, citing alleged failures by INEC and security agents in fulfilling their constitutional duty to ensure a credible electoral process.

Anyanwu insisted that he and the PDP would accept nothing less than a complete nullification of the poll.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer, Abayomi Fasina, vice chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, announced a one-hour break at 08:30 a.m. on Sunday after announcing local government results before reconvening to officially declare the election's winner.

Source: Legit.ng