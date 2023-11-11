Chaos erupted at Umuodu Community Primary School in Ezinihitte Mbieri, Imo state, during the ongoing governorship election result collation.

Political unrest ensued when INEC officials refrained from recording scores allocated to parties at booths 015 and 016 on result sheets, leading to a skirmish among agents from APC, LP, and PDP.

As reported by The Nation, results released by INEC in booth 016 are:

LP =19

APC = 21

PDP = 16

ADP = 2

AA = 1

Void = 2

Amid the conflict, individuals purportedly affiliated with the ruling APC in the state seized the INEC officials and electoral materials, including result sheets, and removed them to an undisclosed location.

Source: Legit.ng