The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to clarify and issue an official statement on areas where elections were not held during the Imo state governorship poll.

Nigeria’s foremost election observer group, Yiaga Africa, made this call in its post-election observation report obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, November 12.

As contained in the report, Yiaga Africa revealed that elections did not occur in 12% of Yiaga Africa sampled polling units.

Post-election report exposes INEC's complacency as Yiaga Africa demands explanation

The report confirmed that nine of the sampled polling units by Yiaga Africa in Orsu LGA did not witness any election.

The election observer group noted speculations that INEC might have relocated the polling units without an official notice or statement to prompt the electorates.

Similarly, it was stated in the report that in Okigwe LGA in Imo State, observers also reported that elections did not occur in eight (8)sampled polling units.

The report reads:

“In Oru East LGA, the election was not held in eight (8) of Yiaga Africa’s sampled polling units.

“In addition, elections were not held in seven (7) of our sampled polling units in Orlu LGA and in one (1) of our sampled polling units each in Ideato North, Ikeduru, Oru West and Owerri West LGAs."

The report also confirmed Yaiga Africa’s concern over uploading results from the enlisted LGAs where elections did not hold.

“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the upload of results form EC8A for some of the sampled polling units where elections were not conducted in Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ikeduru and Okigwe LGAs on the IReV.”

INEC has been urged to clarify the situation to ensure accountability and transparency.

