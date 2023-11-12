Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kabba, Kogi state - The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance candidate (AA) in Kogi state, Olayinka Braimoh, said he was prevented from voting by the police after he was arrested on Saturday morning, November 11.

Braimoh said he was detained for almost the whole day today, and kept incommunicado as his phones were collected from him.

Kogi guber poll: AA Candidate, Olayinka Braimoh says he was detained and prevented from voting Photo Credit: Olayinka Braimoh

Source: Facebook

He narrated how he was arrested with his security details in a video shared on X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Onemola

“After that, we were released to go and the next thing we saw was this bus overtook us and went ahead to wait at the next checkpoint. EFCC operatives came out from the bus with some policemen and the next thing was they searched again and they saw the leftover of our flyers in the trunk of the trucks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The next thing was they said we were carrying ballot papers. That was ridiculous because it is clearly stated here that this is a ballot paper sample. They took us to the area command and we were all locked up. Both the police and every personnel pushed us inside the cell and locked us up inside the cell.

“They collected our phones and kept us incommunicado for most of today. so I don’t have any information, as I speak to you, regarding the election today until I get the feedback because my phones were collected and my batteries went flat. So, I will need to get an update before I can make any comment about the election.”

Braimoh, Security detail arrested in Kabba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Braimoh was arrested along with his security details in Kabba in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state

Musa Yakubu, Braimoh’s media aide, who disclosed this said the AA candidate and his security details were arrested after the police claimed to have found campaign materials in his car.

Source: Legit.ng