An emerging report has confirmed that there were gunshots in the early hours of Saturday, November 11 at Amaimo Central School, Amaimo ward, Ikeduru LGA of Imo state, as residents stepped out to participate in the gubernatorial election.

Tensions escalated at the polling location when a clash erupted between police officers and party agents.

The clash between party agents and police was said to have occurred in Ikeduru LGA of Imo state. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, the dispute originated when some party representatives insisted that police should not accompany INEC officials to a specific polling unit in the ward.

The police, however, stood firm in escorting the INEC officials and materials to the designated polling station.

This disagreement resulted in a confrontation between the police officers and party agents, overshadowing the voting process.

Voting begins in Bayelsa, Kogi

Meanwhile, voting has begun in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa, where off-cycle gubernatorial polls are underway.

At other polling stations in Imo, a sense of tranquility prevailed in some areas, with electoral officers arriving promptly and adhering to the proper procedures.

However, Amaimo Central School did not witness the timely arrival of INEC officials.

Hope Uzodinma, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Imo, is vying for re-election in the ongoing poll.

In Bayelsa, Douye Diri is also seeking re-election.

Source: Legit.ng