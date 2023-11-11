Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign spokesperson, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the suspension of the governorship election in nine wards of Kogi State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission earlier announced the suspension of elections in the nine wards of the Ogori/Magongo, the local government, where concerns were earlier raised that electoral officers came with election results in the wards.

Dele Momodu condemns INEC over suspension of election Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria, Dele Momodu

Source: Twitter

Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, raised the alarm and urged supporters and his party agents to protest and ensure that they see plain result sheets before they commence voting in their polling units.

Announcing the suspension of election in the wards, INEC said:

"Any result not emanating from the Commission's process in the Polling Units will not be accepted."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But in reacting to the suspension in the affected wards, Momodu, a PDP chieftain, in a tweet on Saturday, November 11 knocked the electoral body for being unable to complete the election in just three states, adding that it was only God that could rescue the country.

Momodu said:

"Such a shame that INEC is still experiencing the level electoral malfeasance and violence while executive just three States of our Federation is truly disgusting, disturbing, disconcerting and extremely embarrassing, to say the least... It seems only God can rescue Nigeria at this stage."

Source: Legit.ng