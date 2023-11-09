FCT, Abuja - The Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch, a Civil Society Organization, has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to conduct prompt self-assessments among its members, signalling a need for potential changes, especially at the leadership level.

The group has accused the NLC's President, Joe Ajaero, of displaying a biased stance in addressing recent labour-related issues, particularly in events from the past week that nearly led to a breakdown of law and order in Imo State.

In a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 9, Splendour Agbonkpolor, the group's Executive Director, proposed that Ajaero be immediately suspended by the NLC and subjected to investigation by the Police, DSS, and other security agencies.

He said:

“Let it be on record that Comrade Ajaero-led NLC has become a political arm of the Labour Party ready to blackmail, arm-twist and rain puerile machinations to disrupt the forthcoming democratic election in Imo State.

“We, hereby, urge the NLC to purge herself from partisanship as labour unions are the last resort of the common man.

"It is time the union suspend Ajaero in order to restore the confidence of ordinary Nigerians who see labour unionism as a struggle for the enforcement of workers’ rights and entitlement."

Agbonkpolor highlighted an incident on November 2, 2023, where Ajaero, the labour leader, allegedly called for a protest among law-abiding Imo workers, potentially causing a security breach.

Despite this, Agbonkpolor acknowledged Ajaero's subsequent encouragement for citizens of Imo State to carry on with their lawful activities and participate in the upcoming governorship election.

