The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and other influential personalities in Akwa Ibom have been warned by Governor Umo Eno

Governor Eno said there was no room for the state's treasury to be looted as he would rather have a good four years than a useless two tenures

This was his message to some party leaders and influential persons who have vowed to withdraw their support from him for a second term in office

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has revealed that he prefers a good and impactful four years in office than a useless two-term without impact.

Governor Eno stated this while responding to the criticism of some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have threatened to withdraw their support for his second term bid.

Governor Umo Eno has sent a solid message to PDP leaders grumbling about his prudent style of governance. Photo Credit: Umo Eno/PDP

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Governor Eno had blocked party members from accessing the state treasury, which has sparked heated controversies between party stalwarts and the governor.

Governor Eno, who was addressing citizens at the 36th anniversary of the creation of the State, reiterated that he is willing to have an impactful government in his first term rather than fail in over two tenures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“I am not perfect, but I promise that I will not deliberately launch this state into something we would regret. We will do our best.”

He revealed that his administration is focused on investing in life-changing projects that would impact the economic situation of the state and its over 7.9 million residents.

Gov Eno sends strong message to party leaders, influential persons

Governor Eno said he would not be swayed by the pressure of some few influential people at the detriment of the people of Akwa Ibom.

He revealed that his administration has already engaged with local government chairmen to acquire 50 hectares of land in each area for agricultural purposes.

He said:

“I prefer a good first term than a useless two-term. It is only when you account for four years well, that you would be asked to go again. I’d rather put money in rural communities. My job is to ensure that the 7.9m people are satisfied. I discovered that almost everybody is waiting for the government."

“We are working with the 31 Local Government chairmen on agricultural development. We will be using not less than 50 hectares of land per Local Government Area for farming."

Ex-PDP governor refused to return official jet after leaving office? State govt reacts

Meanwhile, an aide to Governor Umo Uno of Akwa Ibom State has revealed why his principal boarded a local flight instead of the official jet.

He stated that Governor Uno was only trying to fulfil his campaign promises to support state-owned investments and establishment.

The aide, however, dismissed claims that the official jet of the governor was still in possession of his predecessor.

Source: Legit.ng