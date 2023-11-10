Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Imo state, Owerri - All is set in the quest for Hope Uzodimma to retain his number one position in Imo state.

The LP and the PDP will wrestle power with the ruling APC in Imo state on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, Hope Uzodimma

List of major contenders for Imo state governorship election, parties

As it stands, no woman is in the contest for the Imo state 2023 governorship election but seventeen men will wrestle power in the Saturday, November 11 election.

Seventeen political parties will participate in the much-anticipated poll as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission also revealed that the election will not be held in 38 polling units in the state on Saturday and affected electorates will not be able to cast their votes citing insecurity issues.

However, the major candidates are the incumbent governor, Uzodimma of the APC, Athan Nneji Achonu of the Labour Party (LP) and Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This article by Legit.ng presents the full list of the candidates that have been cleared by INEC for the Imo election:

1. Governor: Okere Jaohnjude Uchenna – Accord Party (A)

Deputy governor: Ibe Kenechukwu

2. Governor: Ogunewe Lincoln Keonyemere Jack Action Alliance (AA)

Deputy governor: Ukenna Marcel Onuoha

3. Governor: Awulonu Emmanuel Ifeanyi - AAC - African Action Congress (AAC)

Deputy governor: Korie Michael Obilor

4. Governor: Okoroma James Otumbadi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Deputy governor: Uche Chigozie Edwin

5. Governor: Nwoga Onyekachi Steve - Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Deputy governor: Ottih Vivian Ogechi

6. Governor: Uzodimma Odidika Goodhope - All Progressives Congress (APC)

Deputy governor: Ekomaru Chinyere Ihuoma

7. Governor: Ejiogu Anthony - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA

Deputy governor: Uche Anselem Ejike

8. Governor: Edoziem Clinton Chibuike - Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Deputy governor: Nzeogu John Uchechukwu

9. Governor: Achilike Anderson Obieze - Action Peoples Party (APP)

Deputy governor: Ikeagwuonu Obinna Uchenna

10. Governor: Iwuanyanwu Isaac - Boot Party (BP)

Deputy governor: Aligekwe Eugene Alaoma

11. Governor: Achonu Nneji - Labour Party (LP)

Deputy governor: Nwulu-Onyeulo Anthony

12. Governor: Odunzeh Uche Ben - New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Deputy governor: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem

13. Governor: Okwara Lawrence Cole - National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Deputy governor: Nwachukwu Chikwendu Joseph

14. Governor: Anyanwu Samuel Nnaemeka - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Deputy governor: Onyereri Chukwudi Victor Jones

15. Governor: Ekwebelem Obinna Bright - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Deputy governor: Nlem Uchenna Cyril

16. Governor: Opara Kemdi Chino - Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Deputy governor: Okereke Leo Nwafor

17. Governor: Andy Chibuike - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Deputy governor: Nwigwe Paschal Ugonna

Imo PDP guber candidate, Anyanwu, denies stepping down

In another development, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, Imo PDP governorship candidate, dismissed reports that he has stepped down from the race.

In a statement by his campaign council on Friday, November 10, Anyanwu described such reports as fake and untrue, saying nothing of such happened.

Ohanaeze advises Imo people on who to vote for

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo advised Imo citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, November 9, the Imo state capital, the president of the group, Chief Iwuanyanwu, maintained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was non-partisan and, therefore, had no preferred candidate.

He urged Imo residents to ignore the sit-at-home order and come out en masse to perform their civic rights.

