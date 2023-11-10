Dino Melaye, the candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming Kogi state governorship election, has listed four politicians being targeted for assassination

The former senator alleged that the politicians from the Kogi Central senatorial district were targets of the ruling APC for assassination

Melaye then called on security agencies and the people of the state to hold the APC responsible if anything happened to the politicians he mentioned

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, has mentioned the names of some politicians in the state who are on target for alleged assassination.

The former senator alleged that these politicians, whose names were mentioned, were targets of assassination by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling on the security agencies to be watchful.

He alleged that the targeted politicians are basically from the Kogi Central senatorial district, adding that if anything happened to any of the four politicians, the APC government in the state should be held responsible.

Melaye accused APC of trying to assassinate four of his supporters

The allegation is coming a few days before the election, where Melaye and the PDP are already campaigning to take over the mantle of the state's leadership from the ruling APC.

The election has been described as a keen contest between the ruling APC, PDP, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). While Melaye is contesting under the umbrella of the PDP, Usman Ododo is campaigning on the platform of the APC, while Yakubu Murtala Ajaka is the flagbearer of the SDP.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of 18 candidates for the election but Melaye appeared to be the strongest opposition against the ruling party candidate, particularly with the victory of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the Kogi Central senatorial district.

