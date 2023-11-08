President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, depart the shores of Nigeria, to attend an important programme

Tinubu will be attending the Saudi-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on Friday, November 10, 2023

Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday night, November 8, adding that Tinubu will be accompanied by top ministers, other government officials

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The president is billed to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on Friday, November 10, 2023.

President Tinubu departs Abuja for a summit in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's mission to Saudi Arabia revealed

This was made known in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser information and strategy, to President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement shared on Onanuga's X page (formerly Twitter), Tinubu, at the Saudi-Africa Summit, will underscore Nigeria’s commitment to attracting more Foreign Direct Investment and expanding business partnerships.

The president will be accompanied by:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; as well as The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu.

Others are:

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Mallam Jalal Arabi.

The president is expected back into the country following the conclusion of the Saudi-Africa Summit.

Tinubu makes 20 new appointments to National Population Commission

In another development, Tinubu earlier approved fresh appointments to the National Population Commission (NPC).

The president on Wednesday, November 8, appointed twenty (20) qualified Nigerians to serve as federal commissioners in the NPC.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development through a statement issued on Wednesday night, November 8, 2023.

Tinubu honoured at AU meeting in Kenya

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu was honoured with a standing ovation on his entry to the venue of the ongoing African Union (AU) 5th Mid-year Coordination meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a video shared on Twitter by NTA, everyone at the gathering was seen to have been on their feet as the Nigerian President arrived at the United Nations complex in Nairobi.

On Saturday, July 15, President Tinubu travelled out of the country for the third time since he resumed office on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng