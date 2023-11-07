The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has reserved its judgment on the suit challenging the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdulazeez Adediran of the Labour Party and the PDP are challenging the ruling of the state governorship election petition tribunal in Septemeber

The tribunal earlier dismissed the petitions of the Labour Party and the PDP as well as their candidates over lack of merit

Ikeja, Lagos - The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has reserved its judgment in the appeal file by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdulazeez Adediran of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election.

Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor are challenging the judgment of the Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal that affirmed the re-election of Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on September 25, the Nation reported.

Appeal court to announce judgment date on PDP, LP and APC suit in Lagos

After the hearing of the appeal on Tuesday, November 7, Justice Yargata Nimpar-led panel reserved its judgment after the counsels to the parties closed their cases.

According to Justice Nimpar, the parties would be communicated to on the date for the judgment.

Benson Olagbade, the counsel to the Labour Party, prayed the court to allow the appeal and set aside the ruling of the election tribunal.

Why Labour Party dragging Sanwo-Olu, APC to court

Olagbade argued that the tribunal erred in law on its position that the burden of evidence of a specific oath of allegiance by Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu's deputy, and the proof of his renounced citizenship of Nigeria lies on the appellant.

The Labour Party lawyer then urged the court to interpret Section 182 (1) (a) of the Constitution on the disqualification of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat.

He said:

“We invite this court to give full interpretation of the law to this matter. It does not matter whose ox is gored.”

