The media office of Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has dismissed a statement attributed to the state's chief executive concerning the Appeal Court case of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement sent to Legit.ng noted that the words attributed to Senator Uzodimma is fake news and should be disragarded.

The statement signed by Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, a media aide to the governor read:

“It has come to our knowledge, the activities of an established syndicate with the sole aim of manufacturing fake news and maliciously crediting same to the governor and government of Imo state.

“The objective of this group is not far fetched as they struggle to discredit Governor Hope Uzodimma who is committed to the governance of Imo state and the wellbeing of Ndi Imo and Ndi Igbo in general.

“The false publication with the heading "The release of Nnamdi Kanu by Appeal Court is not a good one for Nigerians, FG should do the needful" DID NOT emanate from the governor nor the government of Imo state.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard such as it is a product of fake news merchants. His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma never made any statement in respect of the court ruling of yesterday.

“Those behind the fake news are advised to desist from the practice as the 3R Government is focused on delivering transformational policies, programs and projects for the growth of the State and the south east at large.”

Source: Legit.ng