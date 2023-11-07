Governor Hope Uzodinma has been tipped as the possible winner of the forthcoming Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Imo State.

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Chizorom Ofoegbu, a political commentator popularly known as Ijele Speaks, made the prediction while commenting on the forthcoming election in an interview with Legit.ng.

Governor Uzodinma tipped to defeat PDP, LP on Saturday Photo Credit: Hope Uzordinma, Samuel Anyanwu, Athan Achonu

Source: Twitter

Analyst expressed confidence in Uzodinma winning Saturday's election

His prediction is coming barely five days before the election, where the fate of the governor on his bid to return to the office of the number one citizen of the state would be challenged by two main opposition.

Ofoegbu said:

"As for the Imo state election, there's no one to stop the governor there."

Justice Dattijo criticised Uzodinma's victory in 2019

However, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Samuel Anyawu and Athan Achonu, have expressed confidence in securing victory in the election.

Recall that Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost to Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP in the 2019 election and came a distance third but was able to emerge as the governor of the state via court ruling.

Uzodinma's victory at the court has been criticised by Retired Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad of the Supreme Court, who lamented the anomalies in the Nigerian justice system during his valedictory speech, citing the victory of the Imo State governor at the apex court as a case study.

PDP says APC Uzodinma is unpopular in Imo

The PDP, on their part, have expressed confidence in securing victory in the election, adding that the people of the state have rejected the governor and the APC, The Punch reported.

According to the opposition, all electoral indicators show the governor has been rejected, which was why he and his party have resorted to violence.

Labour Party candidate survives gun attack

On his part, Athan Achonu, the candidate of the Labour Party, has also expressed confidence in securing victory in the Saturday election.

On Monday, November 6, Achonu accused the Imo State Police Command of shooting directly at his convoy on his way to the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Obibiezena, in Owerri West LGA.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, announced the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Barde, on Sunday, November 5.

IMO 2023: Campaign DG, ex-gov, and others absent as PDP kick-off campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had begun its campaign on a sour note ahead of the Imo state governorship election on November 11.

This is because many stakeholders in the PDP, including the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha and the campaign DG, Ikenga Ugochinyere, did not show up.

But Iliya Damagun, the PDP's acting chairman, expressed optimism that the ruling APC would be defeated during the poll.

Source: Legit.ng