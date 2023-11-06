At least 30 different Nigerian diaspora organisations, operating collectively as the Coalition of New Nigeria Diaspora Movement (CNNDM), have announced their intention to conduct a global protest campaign called "Reclaim Nigeria Diaspora Protest" to call for his immediate resignation.

The group is urging the European Union (E.U.), the United Kingdom, the United States, and other nations to swiftly impose visa bans on the Justices and Judges of the Appeal and Supreme Courts responsible for rulings that legitimised Bola Tinubu's presidency.

The Supreme Court in October affirmed President Tinubu's victory in the 2023 polls and dismissed the petitions of his opposition. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This call extends to include the judges' families as well.

During a press conference held on Monday, November 6, Jackson Ude, the Secretary General of the coalition, conveyed that CNNDM is prepared to support and rally any Nigerian groups willing to join the movement and participate in a 30-day mass protest effort aimed at reclaiming Nigeria.

Ude said:

“It is our belief that Mr. Tinubu not only rigged the 2023 Presidential elections, but he does also not possess the academic credentials to run for the elections.

Tinubu forged the Chicago State University degree certificate and, as such, committed forgery for which he must be prosecuted.

"Tinubu is also a member of a drug cartel in the United States of America, as per FBI documents recently released. He committed drug crimes.

“CNNDM agreed that a Reclaim Nigeria Diaspora Protest would be held around the world to expose the criminality of Bola Tinubu and demand his immediate resignation.

“CNNDM agreed to help mobilize and support any group in Nigeria to join the movement and the 30 days mass protests of reclaiming Nigeria."

Ude said the coalition has pledged to sustain local and international pressure to compel Bola Tinubu to step down from office.

He stated that they intend to mobilise Nigerians and demonstrate in every country that Tinubu plans to visit, aiming to showcase their allegations of his involvement in forgery and criminal activity, asserting that he is unfit to govern any nation.

Source: Legit.ng