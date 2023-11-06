The gubernatorial election in Imo state will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, along with polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states

Ahead of the Imo poll, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, CP Mohammed Barde, to the Force Headquarters on special duty

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Labour Party (LP), and Civil Society Organisations had called for Barde’s redeployment alleging that he was biased towards Governor Hope Uzodimma

Owerri, Imo state - The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the redeployment of the Imo state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mohammed Barde.

The announcement was made in a statement on Sunday, October 5, by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force's Public Relations Officer (PRO).

IGP explains Barde's redeployment

The police boss said the development is "pivotal". Barde was transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The IGP said he remains committed to "maintaining strict neutrality" during the coming off-cycle elections.

The statement partly reads:

"This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but is rather part of a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency, and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

"The IGP is resolute in ensuring that a secure environment is provided for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, and citizens to participate in the electoral process.

"He urges all and sundry to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies and adhere to the law in order to ensure a smooth and successful election while maintaining the principles of democracy."

“Uzodimma planning to rig election”, Labour Party

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo state accused Governor Uzodimma of plotting to rig the coming election.

LP chairman in Imo state, Calistus Ihejiagwa, alleged that the recent arrest and brutalisation of Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, in Owerri was further confirmation that Uzodimma was desperate about his reelection ambition.

