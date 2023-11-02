BREAKING: Tinubu Asked For N5 Billion Presidential Yacht? Spokesman Opens Up
- The federal government has proposed an allocation of N5.095 billion for the acquisition of a presidential yacht
- The proposed budget allocation for the yacht is captured in the budget for the Nigerian Navy
- Following this development, Nigerians have been reacting on social media, with many alleging lavishness
FCT, Abuja - The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has said the Nigerian leader did not ask for a presidential yacht.
Ajayi said the request for a yacht in the 2023 supplementary budget is from the Nigerian Navy "and they must have operational reasons for why it is required".
Tinubu didn’t ask for presidential yacht - Ajayi
The presidential aide made this clarification in a piece on Thursday, November 2.
Ajayi urged Nigerians to always seek enlightenment "and not create an atmosphere of siege".
He wrote:
"The budget office should be in a position to also explain to the public why such expenditure should be accommodated now, considering the economic situation of the country.
"I must readily admit that the one reason our budgeting system has been a subject of public attack is the very simplistic way some of the line items are described by civil servants, who prepare the budget."
Ajayi's article can be read in full below:
Omokri alleges attempt to undermine Tinubu's govt
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, the former Special Assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said whoever included the contentious N5.095 billion Presidential Yacht allocation in Nigeria's budget "is likely a fifth columnist".
Omokri alleged that an infiltrator is responsible for the controversial addition, according to him, 'to undermine the Tinubu administration'. He added that "the claim that President Tinubu is unaware of it still makes it wrong".
FG budgets N5bn for Yacht
Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu's administration announced plans to spend N5.095 billion on a presidential yacht.
This figure was captured in the 2023 supplementary appropriation details of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA) spending.
