A prominent social media personality and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri has alleged that a fifth columnist might be responsible for the inclusion of N5 billion Presidential Yacht in the 2023 budget

Despite outcries to cut the outrageous cost of running government following the removal of fuel subsidy, the Tinubu administration and the political elite seem to be obsessed with luxury and lavishness

Omokri described the controversial 'Presidential Yacht' addition as "highly provocative — especially as it comes at a time "when Nigerians are facing monumental economic challenges"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former Special Assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said whoever included the contentious N5.095 billion Presidential Yacht allocation in Nigeria's budget "is likely a fifth columnist".

Arise Television reported on Wednesday, November 1, that the federal government, in the 2023 supplemental budget, proposed the allocation of N5 billion for the Nigeria Navy, which would be used to acquire a presidential yacht.

Omokri unimpressed with Tinubu's government's controversial budgetary addition. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Omokri alleges attempt to undermine Tinubu's govt

This has generated furious reactions on several social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omokri shared his thoughts and alleged that an infiltrator is responsible for the controversial addition, according to him, 'to undermine the Bola Tinubu administration'.

The opposition figure also said that "the claim that President Tinubu is unaware of it still makes it wrong".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"It does not matter if the Presidential yacht is for the Navy. And the claim that the President is unaware of it still makes it wrong. Whoever included that in the budget is likely a fifth columnist who wants to undermine the administration.

"It is highly provocative, coming at a time when Nigerians are facing monumental economic challenges.

"The President ought to realise that his name is at stake, and if he does not want to go into history as a Nero, who fiddled while Rome burnt, he should permanently delete this from this and subsequent budgets.

"We can't be labouring under a crippling debt and engaging in such frivolous expenditure. Additionally, he would be wise to find out who inserted such a vexatious item in the budget and take necessary action to prevent such sabotage against his regime."

FG budgets N5bn for Yacht

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration announced plans to spend N5.095 billion on a presidential yacht.

This figure was captured in the 2023 supplementary appropriation details of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA) spending.

Source: Legit.ng