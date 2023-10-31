The Godswill Akpabio-led Senate has confirmed President Bola Tinubu's nominee for the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacchaeus Adedeji, on Tuesday, October 31.

Adedeji's confirmation followed a decision of the majority of the senators. He was earlier screened during a plenary in Abuja, The Nation reported.

During the screening, the acting chairman of the FIRS vowed to improve the capacity of the data mining of the revenue agency so that appropriate tax decisions can be made.

Source: Legit.ng