The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States has maintained that it has no information or document to make public with respect to President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in a response the FCB made in a suit before a District Court in the United States. One Aaron Greenspan has sought the document relating to Tinubu before a District Court of the District of Columbia.

Greenspan is asking the US court to compel the security agencies in the US, including the FBI, to release some purported documents and information about Tinubu and Mueez Adegboyega Akande, who died on November 16, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng