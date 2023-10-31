The All Progressives Congress (APC) has erupted into jubilation as it received the former national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, and the governorship candidate of the party in the March 18 election in Kaduna State, Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi, joined its fold.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, received the defectors into the ruling party on Tuesday, October 31.

Others who joined the APC from the NNPP were Prof. Bem Angwe, former national legal adviser and governorship candidate of the party in Benue State, alongside 23 others from the NNPP and the Peoples Democratic Party

Alkali, who spoke on behalf of the defector, said they joined the APC because it is the ruling party, adding that the party was the best vehicle for political progress.

Source: Legit.ng