Fresh allegations of mismanagement of funds have been levelled against Ex-Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle

Matawalle, the current Minister of Defence, has been accused of approving the release of over N1bn for constructing 14 governor's lodges in 14 local government areas

Evidence released by the state government confirmed that all 14 buildings were not completed despite the release of the total funds to execute the project

Gusau, Zamfara - The Zamfara State Government has disclosed official records that reveal former Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, authorised full payment of over one billion Naira for the construction, beautification, and furnishing of Governor's residences in 14LGAs even before commencing the work.

During Matawalle's administration, a project was launched to build and furnish Governor's Lodges across all 14 local government areas in the State.

In a statement released in Gusau on Sunday, October 29, the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, emphasised that the documents unveiled were concrete evidence of multiple breaches of public service regulations by Matawalle's previous government.

Idris said Governor Dauda Lawal's administration aims to inform the public about Bello Matawalle's financial irresponsibility, where contracts were granted, and the entire funds were withdrawn and expended on projects that were subsequently abandoned.

The statement read in part:

“Among such projects initiated by the past government of Bello Matawalle is the construction, fencing, landscaping, furnishing, and external electrification for the Governor’s Lodge in each Local Government Area.

“The released documents reveal how Bello Matawalle authorised the payment of ₦1,966,035,160.00 to BES BELMON Nigeria Limited on the 27th of December 2021 for the fencing, landscaping, furnishing, and external electrification of the Governor's Lodge, which is still under construction across the 14 Local Governments Areas."

More allegations against Matawalle

It was gathered that in Kauran Namoda, Zurmi, Bakura, Maradun, Bukkuyum, Bungudu, and Gummi, contractors received full payment in advance for their projects.

The statement also confirmed that during Matawalle's administration on April 30, 2020, a substantial sum of ₦324,410,211.00 was paid to SWAT AGA Construction Limited for constructing the Governor's lodge in Kauran Namoda.

This payment originated from the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and is documented through an official payment voucher.

Furthermore, additional payment vouchers reveal that another ₦324,410,211.00 was disbursed on the same date, April 30, 2020, to SWAT AGA to construct a Governor's lodge in Zurmi Local Government Area.

“The Zamfara State Government will continue to expose financial banditry and malpractices committed by the previous administration in the interest of transparency.

"As such, we call on BES BELMON Nig. Limited to IMMEDIATELY return the sum of ₦1,966,035,160.00 to the State Government, which was illegally and criminally withdrawn from the State’s treasury and disbursed to the firm," the statement concludes.

In the meantime, Legit.ng contacted Zailani Bappa, who serves as the senior assistant media and publicity for Mattawale, seeking his response regarding the accusations made against his former boss.

Bappa, however, declined to comment on the allegation, stating that he is no longer associated with the ex-governor.

He said:

"I'm no longer his spokesperson. We are no longer together."

