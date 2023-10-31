President Bola Tinubu has warned unauthorised people against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting

Tinubu said he has been noticing people sneaking in and out of the FEC meeting without invitation

He said this must stop and directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, to take note

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he noticed people sneaking in and out of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings and warned unauthorized people against attending the council meeting.

Tinubu said it is unacceptable that people have access to the FEC meeting when they should be there, TheCable reported.

He gave the warning at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, October 30.

“Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not have. That is not acceptable.

“I will announce to you here the people who are supposed to be here.

According to Vanguard, Tinubu listed the people who are allowed to attend the FEC meeting and directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, to take note of his directive.

“Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, Private Secretary.

“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come.”

He added:

“Unless they are your staff that are included, no one should have access to the FEC meeting, except I have announced their names to you.

“Let me also say that the planning of an event about the government must be well articulated and followed accurately.”

