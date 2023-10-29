Primate Elijah Ayodele has said former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, cannot be president in 2027

Primate Ayodele declared that Obi will not be politically relevant in Nigeria's next general elections

The cleric said Obi's failure to win the 2023 presidential election can still be considered "grace"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Ikeja, Lagos state - The self-proclaimed Servant of the Most High God, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has dashed the hope of Peter Obi becoming president in the next general election in 2027.

Primate Ayodele said Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the February 2023 election, could have avoided ending up on the losing side had he teamed up with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Primate Ayodele rules out victory for Peter Obi in 2027. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Mr. Peter Obi

“Obi cannot be president in 2027": Ayodele

According to the cleric, if Obi decides to contest again in the 2027 election, he 'will only waste his money'.

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church founder said:

“Obi cannot be president in 2027. If he is dreaming it, he should forget about it; honestly. But you can still waste money. It’s not my money, it’s your money.

“You will see that you are not going to be relevant politically in 2027 at all. They won’t recognise you at all. Anybody telling you that you should come back, this is how they will tell, ‘do this, do that’.

“This one has gone. It was an opportunity for Atiku and Obi, they could have come together. They’ll win this election (2023). And you (Obi) didn’t want to hear the truth. We congratulate you (Obi) too. You didn’t fail, you’ve done so well. Failure is part of grace.”

