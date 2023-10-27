A popular Hausa singer, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, said he regretted supporting former President Muhammadu Buhari

Rarara accused Buhari of destroying Nigeria before handing the country over to President Bola Tinubu

He also warned the administration of Tinubu of building on the foundation of lies, adding that it would have consequences.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - A popular Hausa singer, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, has accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of handing over a destroyed Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The staunch follower of Buhari said he regretted supporting Buhari blindly, hoping that he would fix the damage done by the PDP administration.

Buhari’s praise singer says he regrets supporting former President Photo Credits: Bashir Ahmad/ Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

According to the Guardian, he stated this during a press conference in Kano on Thursday, October 26.

He said:

“I regret supporting him. The reason is that I supported him blindly, hoping that he would fix the damage done by the PDP administration.”

The political singer added:

“Buhari made sure he destroyed this country before leaving office. He destroyed everything. And I want them to let Nigerians know,”

“There is no big deal about it. During the PDP administration, we told Nigerians that the party had killed this country, and that was why the people voted for us.

“So why should we be afraid to tell Nigerians what Buhari did? I challenge them to tell people the truth.

Rarara also attacked Tinubu’s administration for not speaking up about the alleged recklessness of Buhari’s administration, Daily Nigerian reported.

“Despite the fact that the president has made appointments in sectors where monumental corruption took place, nobody is saying anything.

“The president hasn’t said anything. Even the NSA, Defence Minister, Minister of Agriculture, and SGF are all quiet; nobody is saying anything.

“And it would be very disastrous for this administration to be built on the foundation of lies, it would have consequences.

