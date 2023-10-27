Destiny Enabulele of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost to Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal

The three-member tribunal sacked Enabulele over non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.

Justice A.O Chijoke declared Aghedo as the winner and ordered INEC to withdraw Enabulele’s certificate of return and give it to the APC candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Benin-City, Edo state - The Election Petitions Tribunal has sacked a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lawmaker, Destiny Enabulele, representing Ovia Southwest constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice A.O Chijoke, declared Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner, The Nation reported.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, Destiny Enabulele in Edo state Photo Credit: Ojo Evans / Omuwa Godswill

Source: Facebook

Delivering its judgment on Thursday, October 26 in Benin City, the tribunal sacked Enabulele over non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Enabulele’s certificate of return and give it to Aghedo.

Enabulele was a former chairman of the Ovia Southwest Local Government Council.

The tribunal arrived at the judgement deducting 1000 votes from the votes accredited to Enabulele, which the judges described as invalid.

The APC Aghedo claimed that there were cases of over-voting and intimidation of his teeming supporters.

Aghedo's lead counsel, Famous Osawaru, described the judgement as a win for democracy and the rule of law.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, declares APC winner

The Plateau State House of Assembly election petition tribunal sacked the election of Timothy Dantong of the PDP in the March 18 State House of Assembly election.

The tribunal subsequently declared Moses Dachum of the APC in the Riyom state constituency election winner.

Justice B.M Tukur-led panel posited that the PDP did not have a valid structure as of the time of the election and, therefore, could not sponsor candidates for the election as it had disobeyed a court order of Justice S P Gang in the Plateau State High Court issued on November 26, 2020.

Tribunal gives verdict on Oshiomhole's senatorial election

The election victory of former APC National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North was upheld by the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.

The three-man tribunal, led by Justice O.A. Chuioke, gave the judgement on Tuesday, September 5 after dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Francis Alimikhena, for lack of merit.

Source: Legit.ng