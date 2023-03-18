Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has alleged that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, was nominated by a member of Bola Tinubu's camp, the president-elect.

The minister alleged that "INEC is a total failure, adding that the voter apathy witnessed during the governorship and state house of assembly election was due to the voters' intimidation experienced during the February 25 presidential election.

Amaechi also alleged that the chairman of the electoral commission has worked under the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, as the executive secretary of TETFund.

He also accused the police of helping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to arrest members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Amaechi, a 2 term governor of Rivers state, concluded that the election process is "a total failure."

Source: Legit.ng