Presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP) were noticeably absent today, Thursday, October 26, from the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The court was scheduled to announce its judgment on their appeals challenging the tribunal's decision that upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory in the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, inside the courtroom, prominent figures, including the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila; the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure were present.

Source: Legit.ng