President Bola Tinubu's government is faced with a fresh legal battle over the recent appointment of ministers

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has threatened to sue the president for appointing just five ministers from the southeast region

The Igbo political group described the action as unfair to the region as other zones got more than what they bargained for in Tinubu's cabinet

Imo state, Owerri - On Wednesday, October 25, the president general of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, threatened to sue President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government for appointing just five ministers from the South-East region.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has vowed to sue Tinubu over the South-East ministerial appointment. Photo credit: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ohanaeze laments over five ministerial nominees from South-East

As reported by Channels TV, the Ohaneze stated that Tinubu's government failed to be fair to the South-East by giving them more ministerial appointments like other zones of the country in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Iwuanyanwu issued this fresh threat at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo capital on Wednesday.

The Ohanaeze leader described the action as unfair and contravenes the principles of federal character, Vanguard report added.

“It is unfair for the President to give the southeast only five slots for ministerial appointments while other zones boast of 10 ministers,” he said.

