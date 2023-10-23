The Supreme Court has reserved its decision regarding the appeal made by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) against the verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on September 6.

Recall that the PEPC ruling upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory in the recent presidential election.

Justice John Okoro, who led a seven-member panel in charge of the appeal, stated that the parties involved would be informed once the judgment is ready.

As reported by The Nation, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the attorney representing the appellants, presented his written arguments and requested the court to accept the appeal and grant the requested reliefs.

On the other hand, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) represented INEC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) represented Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma, and Akin Olujinmi (SAN) represented the APC. They all urged the court to reject the appeal, asserting it lacked merit.

Source: Legit.ng